The 2017 Party in the Park Celebration will include all of the events that the weekend traditionally offers to children and adults.

It all begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, in the parking lot of Farmers State Bank, where the staff will again offer free hot dogs, chips and pop. Families will then gather for the Kiddie Parade from the Farmers parking lot to the courthouse for games, refreshments and entertainment. The Kiddie Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Strait Run will perform again this year, at the courthouse on Thursday. The band includes Vic Schmidt and his sons Steven, Sam and Gabe. They have been singing together for more than a decade. The earliest video of what was then called the Schmidt Family Band shows a 2006 show, although the group had been singing a year or two before that. Gabe will also perform an individual set during the Saturday afternoon entertainment at Riverside Park.

Friday events

After the Party in Pink 5K race to raise funds for the Virginia Gay Hospital Gifts of Hope Fund, there will be more activities and entertainment at Riverside Park. Zachary Freedom will sing in the bandstand at 7 p.m., and the first of two Bar-Y Pyros fireworks show will take place at dark.

Saturday’s events include the parade. Note: The Parade will begin at Tilford this year, instead of the fairgrounds, due to the Country Fest concert taking place there. The theme is Fiesta Fest, and the parade begins at 5:30, with retired teachers Don Lyle and Herb McNeill honored as Grand Marshals.

Saturday schedule

Entertainment will fill the bandstand on Saturday, with a variety of local performers. There will also be a variety of games and contests, as well as the inflatable activities and the annual Bags for Burns memorial bean bag contest in memory of Burns Mossman.

After the parade, more activities will take place at the park Saturday night.

The rock band 28 Days will be the featured performer before the huge fireworks display begins at dark, playing a mix of oldies and current songs.

See the complete schedule in the accompanying photo.