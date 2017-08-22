Wine makers from across the state competed for top honors in the Iowa State Fair Oenology – Wine competition, judged on August 3, prior to the state of the Fair.

David Underwood of Clear Lake was awarded with Best of Show honors for the Grape Wine Division. Best of Show honors for the Non-Grape Wines Division were awarded to Matthew Kraus of Nauvoo, ILL.

Additional Results below:

Dry Red 1

1) David Underwood, Clear Lake

2) Bob Siegle, Burlington

3) Ken Reimer, Elkader

Dry Red 2

1) Matthew Kraus, Nauvoo, ILL

2) Ken Reimer, Elkader

3) Bob Siegle, Burlington

Dry White

1) David Underwood, Clear Lake

2) Gary Graves, New Albany, IN

3) Ken Reimer, Elkader

Sweet Red and Concord

1) Mary Hackman, Ventura

2) Chris Reed, Auburn

3) Bob Siegle, Burlington

Sweet White

1) Andre Bajorek, Clive

2) Ken Reimer, Elkader

3) Gary Graves, New Albany, IN

Homegrown Grape Red

1) Phil Mcgrath, Urbandale

2) Mary Jobst, Earlham

3) Mary Hackman, Ventura

Rhubarb Sweet and Dry

1) Dan Thomas, Humeston

2) David Paustian, Vinton

3) David Paustian, Vinton

Fruit Dry

1) Chris Reed, Auburn

2) Dan Thomas, Humeston

3) Robert and Nicole Beebe, Mineola

Fruit Sweet

1) Matthew Kraus, Nauvoo, ILL

2) Martin Hazelwood, Ankeny

3) Amy Berlage, Galena

Berry Dry

1) Casey Perkins, Sliver Lake, KS

2) Marvin Roth, Stronghurst ILL

3) Ray Hauser, Rhodes

Berry Sweet -1

1) Matthew Kraus, Nauvoo, ILL

2) Ben Loots, Fort Dodge

3) Rickie Bickle, Newton

Berry Sweet -2

1) Anthony Simon, Ankeny

2) Steve Jones, Marshalltown

3) Terry Jackson, Mount Vernon