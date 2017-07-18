The Grand Champion of the 2017 Benton County Farm Bureau Cookout is Renee Petersen, who won the top honor with her Combo-Specialty entry, pork pinwheel. Renee joins her husband, Gene, a previous winner at the county level in the past several years and a one-time Showmanship winner at the State Fair, along with several others in representing Benton County at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 15. The list of winners who will represent Benton County includes:

2017 Grand Champion – Renee Petersen

1st Place: Turkey – Michelle Bruce (Turkey burger, Thanksgiving-style)

Poultry – Jeff Whitson (Wings)

Pork – Gene Petersen (Ribs)

Beef – Brian Halstead

Combo/Specialty – Renee Petersen (Pork Pinwheels)

Youth – Toby Phillips

Judges were Tim Guenther; Brett Richards; Ron Tippett

The Iowa Farm Bureau Cookout Contest set for Tuesday August 15, 2017 at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines.