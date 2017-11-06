Area residents reported seeing the Highway 150 bridge closed and filled with the lights of emergency for a while shortly after nightfall on Sunday, as Vinton Police responded to a report of a person threatening to jump into the river from the bridge.

Firefighters also assisted at the scene blocking traffic and responding with a boat, in case a rescue became necessary. But police were able to convince the man to come down without jumping into the shallow water below.

“Firefighters told us we could wait a few minutes for the bridge to open,” says one Vinton woman about the delay. But the bridge reopened a few minutes later at around 6 p.m.; witnesses waiting nearby saw the man come off the railing.

Authorities turned the subject over to medical personnel.