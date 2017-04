The American Legion Auxiliary members are planning their 98th birthday supper for American Legion members of post #57 on Tuesday, April 18th, 2017.

Social time will be at 6 pm with supper at 6:30 pm. To make reservations, contact Sandy Driscol, 472-2242, Judy Lindsey, 472-9910, or Maureen Heisman, 560-6910.