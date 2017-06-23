Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa is announcing that applications are available for preschool tuition assistance for children who reside in Benton and Tama County. In order to qualify for scholarships, children will need to attend a contracted licensed center or preschool facility. To be eligible families must show proof of income and be at or below 200% of poverty.

The funds are made available through the scholarship component of the Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa Area. This funding is designed to assist families who may not otherwise be able to send their children to preschool.

Families should contact Heidi Schminke at 319/472-4543 regarding the application process. Parents may obtain the application form on our website or by contacting the preschool your child will be attending. Once approved for assistance, payments will be made directly to the contracted preschool facility each month.

Eighty percent attendance per month is required each month in order to continue to receive scholarship assistance. A complete copy of the policies and procedures are included in the application packet.

Scholarships will be awarded until October 31, 2017, if funds are available, on a first come first served basis. No scholarships will be awarded after that date. Priority funding may be given to children attending a 4-year-old preschool program.

The Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa Area offers services and referrals to families throughout Benton and Tama County with children ages 0-5. The focus of Early Childhood is to ensure that children enter school happy, healthy and ready to learn. For more information on the Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa Area or the other service resources available in each county, contact Heidi Schminke at 319/472-4543, director@bettertomorrowseci.org; or Lori Johnson at 641/484-4788, ljohnson@tamacounty.org. You can also visit our website at www.bettertomorrowseci.org.