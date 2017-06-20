The brain of the pit bull that was shot to death in rural Garrison on June 14 is at one of two labs in Iowa that tests for rabies, as Benton County authorities continue to investigate the owner of the dog.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, a Benton County deputy went to the home of Amber Valentine on 16th Avenue northwest of Garrison, to serve a citation to Valentine for keeping of “dangerous animals” (a pit bull) in violation of Benton County Code section 37.15.

That pit bull, according to the complaint, had previously “caused serious injury without justification to a female guest.”

Upon arrival, the deputy was invited into the residence by a Martin Lundvall who called Valentine, who then let the pit bull in question into the deputy’s vicinity. The pit bull attacked the deputy without justification and without any verbal commands calling the pit bull away from the from Valentine. The pit bull attacked the deputy’s leg, causing a bite tear to his left leg pant leg. Further investigation showed Valentine was a co-owner of the pit bull in question.

Valentine was charged with aggravated assault with the intent to inflict serious injury; the deputy shot the dog, which died shortly after the incident. The Cedar Valley Humane Society disposed of the dog, and sent its brain for rabies testing. In Iowa, those tests take place at only two facilities, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health: The State Hygienic Laboratory at the University of Iowa, or the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

Valentine was booked on the assault charge, and posted bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for June 21.

Because the dog was not found after biting the female, that person had to undergo the rabies vaccination protocol.

Ordinance 37 specifically prohibits pit bulls from within the areas under the county’s jurisdiction (any area within Benton County that is not within the limit of an incorporated city).