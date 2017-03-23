District Judge Paul Miller sentenced William Hines, Jr., to 60 days in the Benton County jail, with another 360 days suspended, bringing to an end the two-year legal case that followed the accidental shooting of Emma Redlinger.

Issuing a sentence more stringent than that which County Attorney Dave Thompson and defense attorney John Breitbach had negotiated, Judge Miller also ordered a two year probation that includes drug testing and forbids the use of alcohol or drugs by the defendant.

Hines told the court before sentencing that he would do anything if he could speak to Emma Redlinger one more time, to tell her he was sorry, and that the shooting was an accident. Reading a brief statement to the court, Hines says he did not point the gun at Emma, and does not remember pulling the trigger, but conceded that he must have done so.

In January, Hines filed a written guilty plea to the charges of involuntary manslaughter, interference with official acts and harassment of a peace officer. Miller sentenced Hines to 30 days in the county jail on each of those simple misdemeanor charges. Those charges stem from false statements Hines (and others) gave Vinton police officers after they responded to the report of the shooting on Feb. 24, 2015.

Judge Miller told Hines that despite the agreement between the prosecutor and his defense attorney, he could not “in good conscience” issue a deferred judgment (which does not show up on a defendant’s criminal history). The judge also reminded Hines that if he violates the terms of probation, he could be required to serve the 360-day sentence.

“The defendant took from this world an excellent person,” Thompson said, adding that Hines has “big shoes to fill,” and can only do so by making something of himself.

Breitbach, speaking on Hines’ behalf, told the court that after Emma’s death, Hines found a job working at the All Clear window cleaning company of Cedar Rapids, which has a mandatory drug testing policy. Breitbach read a letter from Hines’ boss, praising Hines for his work and compliments he receives from customers.

Hines must report to the Benton County Jail by 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7, to begin serving his 60-day term. The court allowed him to have work release, and advised the defendant and his attorney to begin making arrangements for that with the jail staff.

Others charged after a year-long police investigation have already had their cases adjudicated; the person serving the longest sentence is Robyn Winterroth, who pleaded guilty in federal court to a charge to giving a gun to a prohibited person, her son, Dillon, who she knew to be a user and distributor of marijuana. In October, Robyn Winterroth was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison. Dillon Winterroth pleaded guilty to charges related to the case and spent a few months in the State Training School in Eldora.