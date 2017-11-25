Raegan Junge of rural Keystone has received many honors for her years of helping strangers throughout the U.S. by gathering and sending supplies to those recovering from disasters.

The latest award will put Raegan on TV screens throughout the U.S. on Sunday, as she will be one of four who receive the HALO award from Nickelodeon

The 12-year-old seventh grader at Benton Community Middle School is the daughter of Jerry and Crystal Junge of rural Keystone. The visit to NYC to film the HALO award segment was just one of many trips and honors Reagan has been invited to in honor of her relief efforts, which began when she was 6 years old.

Crystal and her family will be among area residents who gather at Turner Hall in Keystone to watch the HALO awards on TV at 6 p.m. Sunday. All are invited to join them there.

See the HALO page dedicated to Raegan’s years of helping others and her many honors HERE.

See an earlier Vinton Today story about Raegan helping Houston hurricane victims HERE.