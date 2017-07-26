The shirts that promote the 2017 Vinton Cruise were also a memorial to someone who had attended each event for its first 32 years, and had often entered vehicles for car lovers to see.

Glen Dale Geiger of rural Vinton died in March of 2017. Cruise organizers say he was involved in the event from the beginning more than 30 years ago, and continued to participate for many years.

The two 1960s classics on this year’s version of the Vinton Cruise t-shirts represent two of Glen’s cars, a 1960 Pontiac Bonneville convertible and a 1969 Pontiac SJ 455 Grand Prix.

Those cars depicted on the shirts were in storage in a shed at Geiger’s property when a controlled burn by the Iowa DNR burned out of control, destroying Glen’s sheds and those vehicles in 2014.