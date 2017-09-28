Benton Development Group, the economic development resource for Benton County, has announced the selection of Kate Robertson as its new Executive Director.

Kate will fill the vacancy created by Emily Upah’s departure in June to join Alliant Energy.

“We are excited to have Kate join our organization. Kate’s experience in sales and marketing and her love for Benton County made her a great match for our open Executive Director position.

Kate will begin her role of Executive Director on October 2nd and will be in contact with many of our local partners in the next few weeks”