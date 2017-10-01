The Benton County Sheriff’s Office says Lenny Geiger died Saturday afternoon in a motorcyle accident northeast of Vinton.

The accident was reported on 55th Street Trail, east of 33rd Avenue near the Benton/Linn County line.

Authorities say Geiger lost control of the motorcycle and landed in the ditch, and died when the cycle landed on top of him.

The accident remains under investigation.

Geiger lived in rural Vinton and owned his own construction company, and recently had participated in the benefit ride for Scott Van Wey.

Funeral arrangements are pending.