The Mr. Legs contest was held Saturday on the Bud Light Stage at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.
Beyond overall leg appearance, several leg divisions were judged during the contest, including tannest, hairiest and thinnest legs.
Results below:
Whitest Legs
1) Ryan Ellison, Urbandale
2) Jim Kelehan, Marshalltown
3) Nick Houzenga, Muscatine
Tannest Legs
1) Jerry Parkin, Winterset
2) Mike Noid, Marshalltown
3) Ed Samame, Johnston
Hairiest Legs
1) Ted Switler, Conrad
2) Ryan Deets, Leon
3) Todd Schmitke, Newhall
Thinnest Legs
1) Aaron Barker, Des Moines
2) Russ Arman, Van Meter
3) John Bregar, Madrid
Showmanship
1) Joshua Knight, St. Charles
2) Travis Johnson, Farmersburg
3) Phil Clark, Harlan
Overall Champion
Champion) John Johansson, Stockholm, Sweden
1st Runner Up) Nick Wolff, Ankeny
2nd Runner Up) Roman Delisi, Runnells