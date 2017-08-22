The Mr. Legs contest was held Saturday on the Bud Light Stage at the 2017 Iowa State Fair.

Beyond overall leg appearance, several leg divisions were judged during the contest, including tannest, hairiest and thinnest legs.

Results below:

Whitest Legs

1) Ryan Ellison, Urbandale

2) Jim Kelehan, Marshalltown

3) Nick Houzenga, Muscatine

Tannest Legs

1) Jerry Parkin, Winterset

2) Mike Noid, Marshalltown

3) Ed Samame, Johnston

Hairiest Legs

1) Ted Switler, Conrad

2) Ryan Deets, Leon

3) Todd Schmitke, Newhall

Thinnest Legs

1) Aaron Barker, Des Moines

2) Russ Arman, Van Meter

3) John Bregar, Madrid

Showmanship

1) Joshua Knight, St. Charles

2) Travis Johnson, Farmersburg

3) Phil Clark, Harlan

Overall Champion

Champion) John Johansson, Stockholm, Sweden

1st Runner Up) Nick Wolff, Ankeny

2nd Runner Up) Roman Delisi, Runnells