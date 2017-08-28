School Board elections will take place throughout Iowa on Tuesday, Sept. 12, but there are no contested races in Vinton-Shellsburg, Benton Community or Belle Plaine.

In Vinton-Shellsburg, three incumbents are seeking re-election without any opposing candidates: District 1 Director Mike Timmermans and at large incumbents Sue Gates and Rob Levis.

There is a bond issue on the ballot for districts within the Kirkwood Community College AEA. Voters are being asked to renew a $.25/$1,000 of valuation property tax levy for the next five years. School officials say the extended levy would raise $60 million for a variety of program expansions, particularly in is Ag Dept., and building improvements. See more information on the bond issue HERE.

See sample ballots for Benton County communities HERE.