The Vinton Food Pantry and the Share Food Pantry in Shellsburg received several dozen bags of groceries, thanks to the generosity of residents in those two communities, as well as the Pack 43 and Pack 47 Cub Scouts and Troop 47 Boy Scouts (and leaders) who spent several hours on Saturday collecting items the residents had placed outside their doors.

The two packs participated in the annual Scouting for Food program. Bag distribution was last Saturday, Oct. 7th. Pack 43 Cubscouts who participated were Caleb Blattler, Leo Glynn, Johathan Stallings, and Trey Dooley. In addtion were 2 non-scout kids and 5 adults who delivered bags to each household in Shellsburg. Vinton Scouts and leaders did the same in that town last weekend.

Bag pick up was Saturday, Oct. 14th.

“We collected approximately 85 bags, which was fantastic participation from the town of Shellsburg,” says Robb Cromer, one of the Pack 43 leaders. “All items donated were taken to the Share Food Pantry in Shellsburg led by Judy Mumm and Brian Reeves.”

The Vinton Scouts delivered a similar quantity of items to the Vinton Food Bank.

See more photos HERE.