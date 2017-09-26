Vinton-Shellsburg students and area adults are invited to the local event that is part of the national “See You at the Pole” prayer event that takes place nationwide on Wednesday, Sept. 27.

The See you at the Pole Web site describes the purpose of this event: “All around the globe, in every time zone, students will be gathering at their flagpoles, praying for their school, friends, families, churches, and communities. SEE YOU AT THE POLE is a day committed to global unity in Christ and prayer for your generation.”

See the event/organization web page HERE.

The local gathering begins at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, at the flag pole outside the high school.