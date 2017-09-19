Three men were injured in a Tuesday morning accident involving a garbage truck and semi on Highway 150, at the intersection of 24th Avenue Drive, four miles north of Vinton.

Heavy fog affected visibility; the garbage truck apparently turned left in front of the semi, which was hauling hay grinding equipment. Witnesses say three men in the garbage truck were taken by ambulance to a hospital, some with very serious injuries.

The Iowa State Patrol, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office as well as local ambulance services are on the scene. Because of the large vehicles blocking the road, the intersection will be closed much of the morning.