By Todd Frank

While artists gather in Vinton, acoustic guitarists from across the nation will be gathering in the Vinton/Garrison area to celebrate their community and to celebrate ours. This will be the thirteenth year musicians from all points of the contiguous United States, and at times Canada, will use Benton County as a spot for an annual reunion they call Idiotjam where the online community can meet in person to enjoy each other’s company. There is a reason why they have returned to this area so many times.

Soundholers, as the group calls themselves, enjoy Benton County because the people here are friendly and welcoming, it’s a quiet retreat from the hustle of a larger community, and because they enjoy sharing their music with the people who live here. As they have for the past several years they will be putting on a performance at the Farmer’s Mercantile Hall in Garrison.

The concert begins on September 9th at 7:00 o’clock, and will run until approximately 10:00. Admission is a free-will offering towards the Garrison Public Library, and during the intermission treats will be provided by the library, also a free-will offering.

This year the gathering coincides with the fourth annual Art in the Park, sponsored by the Vinton Guild of Fine Arts, which will be held from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Celebration Park in Vinton. Some Soundhole musicians will be providing music for this event, and both groups are looking forward to sharing the day.