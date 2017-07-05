By Nancy Thorkildson
A huge thank you to all those who supported the 6th Annual Shellsburg Area Community Group’s Golf Tournament and Fund Raiser on June 24th. We are thankful to the many area businesses who purchased hole sponsorships and who provided silent auction prizes! Our appreciation also goes to those SACG members who contributed their time and effort to manage the event, and of course the many golfers!
The staff at Wildcat Golf Course did, as usual, an excellent job of hosting this very successful event.
Your contributions helped raise funds that will go toward community projects for Shellsburg, such as “Family Fun Night” at the Park, seasonal décor, flowers, park improvements, the annual Easter Egg Hunt and more.
Agri Management
Albert Auto
American Family Insurance (Jake Roetmann Agency)
Atkins Automotive
Atkins Lumber
Atkins Savings Bank
Betterton Family Chiropractic
Blue 42 Sports Bar
Cedar River Billboard
Cedar River Garden Center
Clingman Pharmacy
Coldwell Banker (Jill Hidinger)
Coldwell Banker (Sonja Engel-Allbones)
Coldwell Banker (Tami Timm)
Collins Credit Union
Coots Materials
CR Signs
C & S Concrete
Den-Ker Trucking
Farmer’s Savings Bank of Vinton
G & H Electric
Global Automotive
Golf View Self Storage
Greg’s Construction
Hair & More
Home Instead Senior Care
Ideal Industries
Imagine It Graphix
John’s Qwik Stop/Godfather’s Pizza/A&W
John’s Tire Service
Knutson Construction
Koop’s Auto
Ozone Bar and Grill
Palo Savings Bank
Pearl Street Social Club
Premier Advisors
Rocky’s Concrete and Metal
Roy’s Hometown Grocery
Schminke Equipment
Schminke Excavating
Shellsburg Car and Truck Wash
Shellsburg Quick Stop
Speckner Insurance
Sweet Spot Audio Video Systems
Tharp Design
T-J Gas
Tootsie’s Ice Cream Parlor
Train Station Family Fitness
UnityPoint- Shellsburg
USA Communications
Viking Sewing Center
Vinton Carquest
Vinton Family Restaurant
Wildcat Golf
Wildcat Storage
Wilson Hite Insurance