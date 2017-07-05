By Nancy Thorkildson

A huge thank you to all those who supported the 6th Annual Shellsburg Area Community Group’s Golf Tournament and Fund Raiser on June 24th. We are thankful to the many area businesses who purchased hole sponsorships and who provided silent auction prizes! Our appreciation also goes to those SACG members who contributed their time and effort to manage the event, and of course the many golfers!

The staff at Wildcat Golf Course did, as usual, an excellent job of hosting this very successful event.

Your contributions helped raise funds that will go toward community projects for Shellsburg, such as “Family Fun Night” at the Park, seasonal décor, flowers, park improvements, the annual Easter Egg Hunt and more.

Agri Management

Albert Auto

American Family Insurance (Jake Roetmann Agency)

Atkins Automotive

Atkins Lumber

Atkins Savings Bank

Betterton Family Chiropractic

Blue 42 Sports Bar

Cedar River Billboard

Cedar River Garden Center

Clingman Pharmacy

Coldwell Banker (Jill Hidinger)

Coldwell Banker (Sonja Engel-Allbones)

Coldwell Banker (Tami Timm)

Collins Credit Union

Coots Materials

CR Signs

C & S Concrete

Den-Ker Trucking

Farmer’s Savings Bank of Vinton

G & H Electric

Global Automotive

Golf View Self Storage

Greg’s Construction

Hair & More

Home Instead Senior Care

Ideal Industries

Imagine It Graphix

John’s Qwik Stop/Godfather’s Pizza/A&W

John’s Tire Service

Knutson Construction

Koop’s Auto

Ozone Bar and Grill

Palo Savings Bank

Pearl Street Social Club

Premier Advisors

Rocky’s Concrete and Metal

Roy’s Hometown Grocery

Schminke Equipment

Schminke Excavating

Shellsburg Car and Truck Wash

Shellsburg Quick Stop

Speckner Insurance

Sweet Spot Audio Video Systems

Tharp Design

T-J Gas

Tootsie’s Ice Cream Parlor

Train Station Family Fitness

UnityPoint- Shellsburg

USA Communications

Viking Sewing Center

Vinton Carquest

Vinton Family Restaurant

Wildcat Golf

Wildcat Storage

Wilson Hite Insurance