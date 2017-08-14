The Shellsburg Lions began a new tradition a year ago, with their first annual Golf Cart Gala. The event continued this year, with the more common name of “Parade.”

A variety of vehicles, including many golf carts, and even a miniature tractor, wound through the city for the annual parade. The day also included a water ball contest featuring firefighters (and their wives) from many departments in Iowa, live music downtown and a variety of food.

Tracey Spurgeon had the honor of being the Grand Marshal of the parade. The Lions began the event last year, as a replacement for the former Shellsburg Big Day, which the city had stopped celebrating a couple years earlier.

See more photos HERE.