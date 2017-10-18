Elizabeth Moen is still making records.

In an era of iPods and podcasts, compact discs and downloads, YouTube and Vimeo, vinyl is making a comeback, says Elizabeth.

On the table at Cameron’s Clothing Co., along with CDs and information about her Facebook page and the Liz Moen web site, was a vinyl copy of “That’s All I wanted,” her latest album.

The singer-songwriter who grew up in Vinton was a special guest at Saturday’s “Taste of Vinton.” The daughter of Sam and Jenny Moen of Vinton, Elizabeth had returned to Vinton and the Midwest in between tours. She recently finished a West Coast tour, where she met people who had, or soon would be, affected by the wildfires that made the news throughout the summer and early fall. She also is planning a concert tour through Europe, including Ireland, where she will be performing in just a few weeks.

On Saturday, Elizabeth visited with fans and old friends at Cameron’s. With her mom, Jenny, brother, Luke, and grandparents Bob and Becky Moen in the audience, she sang a few of her songs.

