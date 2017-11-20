For much of the school year, the 26 members of the 5th grade Vinton-Shellsburg Sole Sisters have been meeting with teachers Sarah Mathis and Lindsey Otto, learning about fitness, friendship and life skills.

The group has been meeting, and running, for several weeks, and wrapped up its fall session with a fun run on Sunday. The girls, along with the teachers, their older “sisters,” which included relatives and friends, and some other runners and walkers, for a 2K walk/run. Before beginning the race, they painted faces and hair, and posed for a group photo.

This is the third year for Sole Sisters, which began in 2015. The group’s mission: To empower girls to become confident, positive role models who make healthy choices for themselves.

Objectives include: Developing positive self image, fostering healthy peer relationships, learning to goal set, to develop commitment to community responsibility and to make overall healthy choices.

While the fall session has concluded, there will be a shorter spring session, as well as planning for the 2018 Sole Sisters program. Any fifth-grade girl can sign up.

See the group’s Facebook page HERE.

See more photos of Sunday’s run HERE.