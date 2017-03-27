For the second straight year, Vinton-Shellsburg speech and drama students ended their season with a public performance of many of the presentations that earned Division 1 ratings from judges at speech contests earlier this year. Sunday’s show included the act 1 play that received All-State recognition. That play features David Steele and Hannah Haisman playing the roles of two teenagers discussing life and death.

Steele and Haisman also played leading roles in school plays, and were named the Actor and Actress of the Year.

The group mime also performed a skit called “Selfie Control.”

Several individuals performed their Division 1 routines, including poems, music theater and reading.

Award winners included:

Female Rookie of the Year: Rylee Scheel

Male Rookie of the Year: Gabe Schmidt

Director’s Award: Brittany Grendler, Sam Schmidt

Best Actor: David Steele

Best Actress: Hannah Haisman

Best Senior in Speech: David Steele and Lindsey Miller

Best Thespian: Lindsey Miller

