The Tilford Elementary spring concerts have begun. The second graders performed on Tuesday night in the school auditorium, using a variety of instruments — even a horn from an antique automobile that Mr. Gib Ziemer’s uncle passed on to him.

The third grade concert takes place Thursday; the rest next month. Students and their families also enjoyed ice cream and cookies and saw this year’s art projects.