The success of the Benton County area’s three Class 3A high school bands continued at the 2017 Iowa High School Music Association State Marching Band Festival on Saturday where the Vinton-Shellsburg Marching Band Regiment earned its 12th consecutive Division 1 “Superior” rating.

Vinton-Shellsburg’s neighbors also did well. The Benton Community Marching Bobcats earned their 11th consecutive Division 1 rating, and the Center Point-Urbana Marching Band earned its fifth consecutive Division 1 rating.

Weather was a factor, with rain falling intermittently on the musicians, and a very strong wind that harassed all of the performers all day long. A few berets and shakos became separated from the heads they were covering, and found themselves rolling across the turf at Kingston Stadium.

The flag corps members faced the toughest challenge because of the wind.

VS Color Guard coach Danni Manning and the squad worked to revise their routine to account for the strong winds, and found a strategy that worked well enough to earn recognition from the judges.