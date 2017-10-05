The Benton County Sheriff’s Office participated in a special enforcement wave on September 28th. Deputies focused their attention on Highway 30 west of 218 where there have been public complaints of excessive speeding. Highway 30 west of 218 has been an area where several accidents have happened over the last several years. This project was part of a grant from the Governors Traffic Safety Bureau. Sheriff Ron Tippett received a 2016-2017 grant which provides $10,000.00 for overtime patrol. This grant provides deputies the extra time to focus on traffic safety in Benton County. This grant runs through September 30, 2017.

One of the program goals is to remind the public of the importance of traffic safety. We seek to reduce accidents through proactive enforcement, public education and awareness. We also hope to reduce injuries and deaths by encouraging all vehicle occupants to wear their seatbelts and not to drink and drive under the influence of alcohol/drugs.

In a two-hour period Deputies issued (22) traffic citations and (36) traffic warnings. Deputies made (1) driving while revoked arrests.