Men from across the state entered their prized whiskers in the Beard Growing contest held Tuesday at the 2017 Iowa State Fair. Among the ribbon-winners were two local guys.

Complete results below:

Longest Beard

1) Harold Stephenson, 60, Center Point

2) Dale Hornsby, 51, Des Moines

3) Don Larkin, 56, Newton

Best Groomed Beard

1) Gary R. Miller, 69, Pleasantville

2) Adam Johnson, 33, Dyersville

3) Justin Higgins, 33, Iowa City

Most Unique Beard Design

1) Adam Johnson, 33, Dyersville

2 Tie) Frank Viola, 47, Des Moines

2 Tie) Dakota Rundlett, 26, Vinton

3) Kevin Thomas, 59, Menlo

Most Historic Beard

1) Bob Hyland, 93, Des Moines

2) Kevin Thomas, 59, Menlo

3) Doug Johnson, 62, Des Moines

Best Beard Design with Costume

1) Parker Gibson, 35, Waukee

2) Harold Stephenson, 60, Center Point

3) Frank Gale, 72, Creston

The contest was part of “Rural Americana Olde Tyme Competitions” in Farm Bureau Pioneer Hall. A first prize of $5 and ribbons were awarded to each class.