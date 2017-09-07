Some Garrison residents who had reported items stolen from sheds and garages in July learned on Wednesday that some of their stolen items have been found outside a house northwest of Garrison. The thefts were part of a chain of burglaries and thefts reported from vehicles throughout several rural areas and small towns within Benton County.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, aided by members of the Vinton Police Department, found many items outside the home at 5923 16th Avenue. Victims had reported the theft of money, purses, tools, a four-wheel ATV and other items.

The case is under investigation; Sheriff Ron Tippett is expected to issue a press release in the near future.

Same address as earlier pit bull incident

That address on 16th Avenue is the same house where a deputy shot a pit bull which attacked him when he showed up to issue a citation to its owner for keeping a dangerous animal in June. The dog had earlier bitten a woman, causing several injuries.