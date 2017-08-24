The Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a stolen vehicle that ended up in a ditch just outside the Vinton city limits on Wednesday. Deputies, along with several Iowa State Patrol officers, searched the area, but were unable to locate the suspect. Airplanes, K-9 units and officers on foot were involved in the search.

Authorities had acted on a tip that the suspects in the stolen vehicle had fled on foot into a cornfield.

Anyone with information involving this case should call the Benton County Sheriff’s Office at 319-472-2337.