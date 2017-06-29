A storm brought heavy rains and some hail as large as one inch in diameter to the Benton County area Wednesday evening.

However, Benton County Emergency Management Director Scott Hansen said that he has not heard reports of any major structural damage or injuries, although crop damage in that area between Vinton and Urbana is possible.

Thunderstorm and tornado warnings affected several counties throughout eastern Iowa; a tornado caused damage to buildings near the tiny town of Prairieburg, about 15 miles east of Center Point, in Linn County.

Several area residents shared photos of the storm and hail on social media pages.

Hansen said one more storm cell seemed poised to pass through Benton County before the evening has ended.

Tomorrow, he cautioned, may bring more storms.