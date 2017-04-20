Several area organizations have teamed together to host a screening of Paper Tigers, a film that captures the pain, danger, beauty and hopes of struggling teens — and the teachers armed with new science and fresh approaches that are changing lives for the better.

The public is invited to a free screening of this documentary film at 5:30 pm on Thursday, May 4 at Vinton-Shellsburg High School Auditorium (210 W 21st St, Vinton). Paper Tigers follows a year in the life of an alternative high school in Walla Walla, WA, that has radically changed its approach to disciplining its students, and in the process has become a promising model for how to break the cycles of poverty, violence and disease that affect families.

Paper Tigers is an unrated documentary that deals with Adverse Childhood Experiences. There is the use of profanity during some scenes and the overall content can be difficult to watch for some individuals.

This screening is brought to the community courtesy of 1st Five, Benton Iowa Decat, Above the Influence, Families, Inc., Benton County Public Health, HACAP, Better Tomorrows, Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region, Vinton-Shellsburg Community School District and Virginia Gay Hospital, Clinics, Home Health, Nursing & Rehab. Funding for 1st Five and this screening of Paper Tigers provided through the Iowa Department of Public Health.

For more information on Paper Tigers and to view the trailer, visit www.PaperTigersMovie.com. Click here to download the information flyer for this event.