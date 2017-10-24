By Ashley Hesson, VSU Coach

The VSU girls had another great showing at the North Central Swim Conference meet on Saturday (Oct 21) in Decorah.

–4th in a group of 7 strong teams – top 3 teams all had over 30 swimmers

–Arabella Shepard won both her individual events (100 butterfly and 100 backstroke), and helped the 200 medley relay place 1st and the 200 freestyle relay place 2nd

–Geordyn Webster took 2nd in her 100 freestyle and 3rd in her 50 freestyle individual events, and was also on the same successful 200 free and medley relays as Shepard

–Lizzie Moore and Natalie Tecklenburg had some of their best relay splits of the year – which helped the medley and free relays drop 5 and 4 seconds respectively

–the rest of the team also had strong swims, again all helping to score points in the team standings.

-most of the girls dropped time in at least 1 of their events (some of them dropped significant time, 5 seconds or more)

Lizzie Moore was honored with an All-Academic award at the meet as well.

Our next meet is Saturday Oct 28 at Linn-Mar. It will be our Regional Meet where swimmers will qualify for the State meet Sat Nov 4 in Marshalltown. It’s a tough Regional assignment, swimming against schools that are much larger than Vinton-Shellsburg and Union combined (Cedar Falls, CR Jefferson, CR Kennedy, CR Washington, Decorah, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Dubuque Wahlert, and Linn-Mar). As we’ve said all year, we’re small – but we’re strong. We’ll be ready to perform well – 2 of our relays have a decent chance at qualifying, and Arabella Shepard has a good chance at qualifying in her individual events as well. We’re excited for Saturday – it’ll be an exciting day for sure!

State qualifiers will be posted on the IGHSAU website Saturday afternoon/evening.