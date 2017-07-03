Game 1
Vikings Win 8-5 in 8 innings in dramatic fashion over Mount Vernon with a walk-off Homerun. Vikings were down 0-5 after 2 innings, but battled back to tie the game in the 5th inning. Scottie Wirth came in relief of Conner Miracle with runners on 1st and 2nd in the top of the 7th inning and nobody out. Wirth caught a line drive from the first batter he faced, then turned a threw a strike to Tanner Davis at first base to complete a double play. He struck out the next batter to end the inning and the Vikings had all the momentum. In the bottom of the 7th, Vikings threatened and had runners on 1st and 3rd, but could not score. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Cole Overton was the hero as he belted a 3 run Homerun in the bottom of the 8th inning with David Bray and Blake Bohnsack on base. Miracle pitched 6 solid innings, but Wirth receives the Win in relief. Blake Bohnsack was 4 for 4 at the plate with 3 stolen bases, Jared Thompson had a double plus 2 hits and Wirth added a double.
Game 2
Vikings Win 4-2 to gain the sweep of Mount Vernon. The Viking Defense was the key to their success as several Vikings had highlight plays. Wes Edwards led it off with an amazing diving catch in deep left center field to stall the Mustangs 1st inning rally. In the 3rd inning, Conner Miracle made another of his many diving catches this season to end the inning. In the 4th inning, Nathan Struve, Tanner Davis, and Jared Thompson completed an inning ending 6-4-3 double play. In the 5th inning, the Mustangs threatening with the bases loaded, Jared Thompson made an extremely difficult catch in front of the visitors dugout to end the inning. David Bray pitched 6 innings, allowed 6 hits and battled out of a couple potential jams as he made great pitches to get Mustang batters out to get the Win. Nathan Struve came in relief in the 7th inning to retire the 3 batters he faced to receive the Save. Several Vikings had 1 hit a piece as Wes Edwards, Conner Miracle, and Nathan Struve each had an RBI.
Vikings are 27-3-1 on the season and play a critical West Division Conference doubleheader versus Independence on Monday at Viking Field at 5:00pm.
See photos of Friday’s game HERE.