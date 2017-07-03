After breezing to two 5-inning wins to notch Coach Jim Struve’s 600th victory as a high school coach, the Vinton-Shellsburg Viking baseball team made his 601st victory one of the more memorable ones, coming from 5 runs down in the 2nd inning to tie Mount Vernon, and defeating them with Cole Overton’s walk-off, 3-run homer in the bottom of the 8th. A couple of hits, along with errors and walks helped contribute to the early deficit. But pitcher Connor Miracle and the Viking defense settled down to hold the Mustangs scoreless for the next four innings. Scott Wirth came on in the seventh to get the win. Coach Struve offered the following game summaries: Game 1



Vikings Win 8-5 in 8 innings in dramatic fashion over Mount Vernon with a walk-off Homerun. Vikings were down 0-5 after 2 innings, but battled back to tie the game in the 5th inning. Scottie Wirth came in relief of Conner Miracle with runners on 1st and 2nd in the top of the 7th inning and nobody out. Wirth caught a line drive from the first batter he faced, then turned a threw a strike to Tanner Davis at first base to complete a double play. He struck out the next batter to end the inning and the Vikings had all the momentum. In the bottom of the 7th, Vikings threatened and had runners on 1st and 3rd, but could not score. In the bottom of the 8th inning, Cole Overton was the hero as he belted a 3 run Homerun in the bottom of the 8th inning with David Bray and Blake Bohnsack on base. Miracle pitched 6 solid innings, but Wirth receives the Win in relief. Blake Bohnsack was 4 for 4 at the plate with 3 stolen bases, Jared Thompson had a double plus 2 hits and Wirth added a double.