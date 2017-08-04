Many area residents have been stopping at the Dudgeon Wildlife Area to get a closer look at the maturing sunflowers that form neat rows between Highway 150 and the Cedar River.

The flowers are part of an effort by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to attract wildlife, especially song birds, turkey and doves.

This also provides an excellent place for hunters to hunt during dove season, according to the DNR, which replants the food plots each year throughout the state, as well as at Dudgeon.