After nearly two decades of providing items for $1 ech to local customers, The Super Dollar store in Vinton will close, but employees who spoke to Vinton Today said the company representatives who informed them of the closing did not give a closing date. The building has also been listed for sale.

The Vinton store is one of many in Iowa and Illinois with announced closings. Stores in Dixon, Sauk Valley, Rockford and Moline are among those listed for closing.

Employees say they believe it is likely the store will remain open for a few more months.

Rosauer Ventures of Illinois owns the Vinton store as well as many of those closing in Iowa and Illinois. John Rosauer co-owns the business with his sister, Sherrie. He said the closing is sad news for the community and employees and thanked customers for their years of support. The store announced the news with a large sign on its front window.

Current employees include: Della Berger, Jane Midthun, Brooke Sanford, Katrina Wood and Verlene Nelson.