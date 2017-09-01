Kameron Roberts and his parents, Tyler and Tara Roberts and Kara Toms, have learned just how many people are there for him since Kameron, age 7, was diagnosed with cancer on July 19.

Fund-raisers, donations to an account at Dupaco Credit Union, wonderful doctors and nurses, and the other young patients and parents they have met at U of Iowa Hospitals have all helped the family deal with the challenges and emotions of childhood cancer.

“He as wonderful doctors and nurses,” says Tyler, who thanked Kameron’s medical team recently by buying them Hurts Donuts.

The latest show of support came from the “Be the Change” fitness group. The members and leader Teresa Erger dressed up as super heroes on Thursday evening, to welcome Kameron, as well as Tyler and Tara, and to present the family with a check for $1,095 to help with their expenses.

“What an incredible night,” said Erger. “I can not even begin to describe how amazing this group of ladies have been throughout this month and the support they have given Kameron and his family.”

