Deadline for orders is Monday, October 30
Please return order forms to the high school office
Make checks payable to Vikette Basketball
Click to download the order form.
Shirts available in red, white and blue. Also short and long sleeve options.
“Nets for Vets” Game – Friday, November 17th
Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes vs Belle Plaine
Vinton Shellsburg High School
Junior Varsity @ 6:30pm, Varsity @ 7:00pm
Vinton-Shellsburg Vikettes vs Belle Plaine
Vinton Shellsburg High School
Junior Varsity @ 6:30pm, Varsity @ 7:00pm