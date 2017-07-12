Five teenage girls escaped serious injury in a three-car accident on Highway 150 north of Vinton on Monday afternoon.

A driver had stopped her sedan on the northbound lane, as the driver signaled a left turn and waited for oncoming traffic. Another sedan behind the vehicle had stopped to await the left turn, but a van driven by a male who apparently did not see the stopped cars hit the middle vehicle at highway speed, forcing it into the first vehicle.

There was one passenger in the first car; there were three juvenile females in the second car. All escaped serious injury, although all were transported to the hospital (one by ambulance, the rest by parents) to be treated for minor injuries.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.