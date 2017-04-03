The Third Annual Benton County Community Health & Wellness Fair was well attended by the community with over 400 people in attendance. A wide range of health and wellness and community services were provided. Virginia Gay Hospital is engaged in population health providing awareness to the public of services available.

Winners of prize drawings:

ISU Bag/VU Value Dollars: James Stevenson

Prize #2: Wendy Frentress

Prize #3: Marie Burns

Prize #4: Tik Coberly

Donations made by: Virginia Gay Hospital, Fareway, Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition, The Red Cross, Koop’s Automotive, LaGrange Pharmacy, Friends of the Shelter, Farm to School, VORC, Vinton Unlimited, Vinton Country Club, Palace Theater, Wilson-Hite Insurance, Old School Produce, Barron Chiropractic, The Abbe Center.

Virginia Gay Hospital would like to thank the Benton County Community Health Care Committee! Your investment, talents and services made a difference and helped to offer a wonderful community event providing education and information on access. Members include: Bobbie Hendryx, Melissa Smith, Heidi Schminke, David Condry, Diana Strahan, Greg Walston, Lindsey Ungs, Melissa Schwan, Carol Zander, Jim Mayhew, Beth Mayhew, Leslie McKibben, Ted Paxton, Matt Boggess, Brad Barker, Erin Monaghan, Jenny Barnett, Mary Jo Hainstock, David Kelchen and Virginia Gay Hospital Departments: Home Health, Vinton Family Medical Clinic, Dietary, Imaging, Human Resources, Nursing and Rehab, Rehab Visions Therapy.

Virginia Gay Hospital would like to thank Fareway (Vinton) for donating weather radios, the Benton County Disaster Recovery Coalition for donating Emergency Backpacks, DECAT for donating the Kites for Kids, KCRG-TV9 for providing programming and broadcasting live, Vinton Parks and Recreation Department for building the Human Foosball and providing facility, Vinton-Shellsburg Schools for use of grounds, Monkeytown for supplying event advertising and promotion and Old School Produce for use of their truck. Also thanks to the Vinton Fire Department, Benton County Sheriff and North Benton Ambulance for helping with “Things that Go Vroom”.

Thank you — Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation