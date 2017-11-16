By: Franki Evans, Co-Reporter

Our first year in the new beef barn was a success, we had a lot of great help and fun!

This summer we had 4 different FFA organizations helping in the barn: La Porte-Dysart, Belle Plaine, Benton Community, and the Vinton-Shellsburg FFA.

In the barn we had alpacas, cow and calf, chicks, ducklings, miniature pony, donkey, goat, and sow with piglets.

We were able to watch the sow have her piglets, showcase the Vinton-Shellsburg display from the hall of states at national convention last October, and watch movies.

On Thursday there was a tie-dye class and a class for making butter open to all children who attended the fair.

During the day we had volunteers hand out chicks and piglets for kids to hold and we let the ducklings swim and go down a slide.

Members representing our chapter at the Benton County fair who exhibited in beef cattle included: Jakob Long, Brock Ortner, and Brianna Lundvall. Horse exhibitors: Madison Novotny, George Haefner, Brittany Hansen, Shelby McDonald, Kelli Cox, Kaylee Sorum, Weston Biershenk, and Grant Ries. Madison Novotny exhibited rabbits, Erin Cantrell exhibited dairy cattle, and Madeline Moen exhibited meat goats.

Congrats to all that exhibited and represented their clubs and/or chapters successfully.