The Benton County Conservation Board Quarterly Newsletter

Thursday, October 5th, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. – Full Moon Hike

Join us on a relaxing hike under the glow of the full moon. Test out your night vision and find out more about Iowa’s nocturnal critters!

All programs are free unless otherwise noted.

Meet at the Nature Center if no location is listed.

Although the majority of our programs are free, we always welcome donations to help offset the cost of materials and to further enhance our programming options.

Thank you for joining us and referring us to a friend.