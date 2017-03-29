A pod of pelicans stopped briefly at a pond in Iowa’s scenic Baja Brandon area Wednesday morning. A few geese also sharing the pond began honking warnings, and the pelicans flew away while the photographer was behind a row of trees, and disappeared, heading to waters up north.

The pelicans did not comment on whether it was the sight of the cameraman or the annoying sounds of the geese that inspired them to flee.

Click HERE for an interesting story on the Iowa DNR web site about pelicans in Iowa — and about the naughty purpose of the bump on top of their beaks.