By Tami Stark

After taking a hiatus in 2016, the Cedar River R.A.T.S. are ready to take to the water once again.

Tell your friends, get the kayak/canoe or boat ready, and mark your calendar for Saturday, August 5, 2017! Our route this year will start us at the Mt. Auburn bridge/boat ramp and then down the next 11 miles of Cedar, and ending at Vinton.

We’ve had 7 successful clean ups in 10 years, and it’s time to do it again!

Please make note, there is no experience necessary to participate in this! We will provide you with materials, lunch and an awesome experience! There is no such thing as too many volunteers, so please plan to join us for a ‘one of a kind’ float that will include finding interesting ‘non-treasures’ and bonding with people all together for a common cause!

It’s important to note that over the past 10 years, the R.A.T.S have not only cleaned the entire length (23 miles!) of the Benton County Cedar River front 2 full times, we have also applied for and received a grant that allowed us to purchase 140 signs that were placed along the river banks identifying our parks, their amenities, and waypoint markers. Over the past 10 years, members of the R.A.T.S have attended other clean ups, and assisted groups that want to start their own. Over the past 10 years, the R.A.TS have applied to the State of IA DNR to have our portion of the Cedar designated as a water trail, promoting tourism by attracting kayakers and canoeists from across the Midwest to our 23 miles of uninterrupted river. There are no portages or rapids that enthusiasts would need to portage around; it is just 23 miles of beautiful water. Unfortunately, our first attempt at this was unsuccessful, but that won’t keep us from trying again!

The R.A.T.S will be busy this summer and we hope you will join us in August!

For more information, or to sign up and reserve your shirt (available to the first 40 volunteers) call Tami at 319-558-7476!