Christmas officially began for three of Vinton’s youngest aspiring photographers on Monday, when three granddaughters buckled into Grandpa’s SUV and headed toward the Sanders, Kersten and Blue Creek Christmas light displays.

And, of course, McDonald’s.

Since we departed at just before 5, it was McDonald’s first, and to save time and make the ride seem shorter, we went to the drive-thru before heading south to the Sanders farm, where Dwight and Bonnie were known for decades as the Pumpkin farmers. While they retired from that a couple of years ago, they continue to fill their yard and its trees with decorations and lights.

I can give you directions: Go south from Vinton on Highway 218, and then turn left on 63rd Street. But you don’t need them. Once you get to the Garrison black top, you can clearly see the lights.

“We had a large crowd here for Thanksgiving dinner and with the warm temps everyone was ready to help decorate.” says Bonnie, of the annual decorating ritual. “It was pretty amazing how much you can get done when you have warmer weather.” The wind has been an issue in getting the big trees decorated, said Bonnie, who told me when we stopped by that one more big tree still awaits some lights. Hours will be the same as always: Dusk until 9:00 weekdays and dusk until 10:00 weekends. After a few photos, which must have taken forever in little girl minutes (I learned when I got back in the car that I had “lied;” I didn’t come “right back.”) we headed back, going north on Highway 218 for the 101 Dalmatians and the rest of the decorations at the Kersten farm, where Heidi continues what her father, Larry, started more than 50 years ago. By now, it’s around 5:30 and the camera is being passed around the back seats as we head to Center Point, where the newest display continues to bring visitors from all over. Along the way, we have to stop to get a closer look at a few other small yard displays, and the tree-shaped lights hanging on the pole near Urbana City Hall. But eventually we get to Center Point, and head north of what the oldest granddaughter calls “McSubway,” the convenience store that has both restaurants. We go north a few miles until we se signs pointing right and directing us to turn our FM radio dials to 97.1 so we can hear the music that accompanies the lights. Blue Creek Christmas fills a small subdivision a few miles north of Center Point, on the black top that leads north to Walker. Aaron Maue and his family have been doing this for the past several years, using computers to choreograph the light displays and music, along with thousands of pixel lights that can shine virtually any color. See a story about Blue Creek Christmas HERE