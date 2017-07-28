It’s not yet August, but some area families have begun shopping for “Back to School” supplies, and others have been preparing for the 2017-18 school year in a variety of ways.

On the southwest side of Vinton on Wednesday, a group of children, whose parents are educators, continued what is a nearly-annual event: A bake sale to raise funds for special community needs. This year, the children gathered in the yard of Joe and Jill Johnson sold lemonade and treats to raise money for VS students who cannot afford school supplies.

Nearly a dozen children participated, taking turns at the sales table, while enjoying a variety of water fun in the yard when it was someone else’s turn. The children raised $100 in two hours.

The VS district has also recently published registration information for students for the coming year. See that information HERE.

Back to School nights

The district plans special events to welcome students and families to school and to help them become familiar with the building students will attend. That schedule is as follows:

High School — Aug. 22nd @ 5:00 pm—6:00 pm (Open house format)

Middle School — Aug. 22nd @ 5:30 pm—6:30 pm (Open house format)

Shellsburg Elem. — Aug. 21st @ 5:30 pm—7:00 pm (Open house format)

Tilford Elem. — Aug. 21st @ 6:30 pm—8:00 pm (Open house format)

Free breakfast, lunch continue

The federal nutrition program that provides free breakfast and lunch will continue until school begins.

Meals are provided through August 11, 2017, at the sites and times as follows:

Tilford Elementary- 308 E 13th St., Vinton 52349

Tilford = Breakfast – 8:00-8:30 Lunch 11:30-12:30

Shellsburg Elementary- 203 Cottage St., Shellsburg 52232

Shellsburg = Breakfast – 8:00-8:30 Lunch 11:30-12:15