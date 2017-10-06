Urbana Police Chief Jerry Michael is reminding residents to lock their vehicles and keep all valuables out of site after a string of car thefts and reports of items taken from vehicles there overnight.

“We have had three vehicles stolen,” said Michael. “One of them has been recovered but two are still missing.”

Also, he said: Several vehicles that were unlocked were targeted by thieves, who apparently took miscellaneous change and other items, but nothing of significant value was reported missing.

Residents also report that the perpetrators opened some mailboxes to look for items to steal.

The stolen vehicle that was recovered had apparently broken down shortly after it was taken.

The recovered vehicle was taken from outside a residence on Agape Ave. Other cars were taken from West Jefferson and South Street.

The Urbana Police Department is investigating these reports. Contact the UPD at (319) 443-2780 to report other incidents or to share information about suspicious activity observed there.