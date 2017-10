Three females escaped an electrical fire caused in a laundry room Sunday evening southeast of Vinton.

The Shellsburg and Urbana fire departments responded to the Goersch residence on 60th Street Lane, where an electrical malfunction with a dryer and/or its wiring filled the home with smoke.

Neighbors who were helping the family with household items on Monday morning said all three women are fine, but a cat is believed to have perished in the smoke.