By Brad Barker

The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department recently held their annual Turkey Coloring Contest for children in 3rd grade and younger. The top three winners in each division were awarded prizes, presented with their laminated contest entry and also got to ride the first truck with Santa in the downtown parade for the Lighted Patriotic Holiday Parade on Thursday, November 16th. We had over 150 total entries this year and we would like to thank all of our judges and everyone who participated. The following is a list of the contest winners.

Pre-School & Under Division

1st – Kayleigh Erger

2nd – Addie Schirm

3rd – Emma Crabb

Kindergarten & 1st Grade Division

1st – Shea Boots

2nd – Ryker Darnell

3rd – Owen Van Ree

2nd & 3rd Grade Division

1st – Lainey Phippen

2nd – Cole Birker

3rd (tie) – Tate Druschel

3rd (tie) – Grace Fish

The children in the attached picture are as follows (l-r):

Tate Druschel, Lainey Phippen, Cole Birker, Grace Fish, Kayleigh Erger, Santa, Addie Schirm, Shea Boots, Emma Crabb, Ryker Darnell, Own Van Ree