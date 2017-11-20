By Brad Barker
The Vinton Parks & Recreation Department recently held their annual Turkey Coloring Contest for children in 3rd grade and younger. The top three winners in each division were awarded prizes, presented with their laminated contest entry and also got to ride the first truck with Santa in the downtown parade for the Lighted Patriotic Holiday Parade on Thursday, November 16th. We had over 150 total entries this year and we would like to thank all of our judges and everyone who participated. The following is a list of the contest winners.
Pre-School & Under Division
1st – Kayleigh Erger
2nd – Addie Schirm
3rd – Emma Crabb
Kindergarten & 1st Grade Division
1st – Shea Boots
2nd – Ryker Darnell
3rd – Owen Van Ree
2nd & 3rd Grade Division
1st – Lainey Phippen
2nd – Cole Birker
3rd (tie) – Tate Druschel
3rd (tie) – Grace Fish
The children in the attached picture are as follows (l-r):
Tate Druschel, Lainey Phippen, Cole Birker, Grace Fish, Kayleigh Erger, Santa, Addie Schirm, Shea Boots, Emma Crabb, Ryker Darnell, Own Van Ree