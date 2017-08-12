Since they were just five months old, Jenna and Nora Grovert have been turning heads and winning State Fair contests as identical twins.

The daughters of Paul and Janet Grovert of Shellsburg made their first appearance in the Twins, Triplets and More Contest at the Iowa State Fair in 2010. They have returned each year since for judging in the “Most Alike” contest. The girls had placed in the top 4 each of the first seven years they participated; four of those being First Place wins. This week, on the first day of the 2017 Iowa State Fair, they won First Place for the fifth time, this time in the age 7-8 category.

This year, however, another set of Benton County twins has joined the Groverts: Sid and Newt Boyles.

Competing in the contest for the first time this year, the 14-year-old sons of Corey and Kris Boyles of rural Newhall brought home second place ribbons in the Most Alike, age 12-17 Category.

“This was the first year they ever participated in the contest, so they are confident they can do better in the future,” says Kris Boyles. “When I asked them afterward, ‘To what or whom do you attribute your success?’ Sid replied, ‘My brother!'”

Assisting with the judging were the 2016 Iowa State Fair Queen, Amanda Riniker, and her twin sister, of Buchanan County. Winners are selected based on which set of twins or triplets look the most alike. There are other contests for the twins and triplets as well, including a contest for which twins look the most un-alike.