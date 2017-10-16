The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Vinton Police Department, Vinton Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident causing only apparently minor injuries on Highway 218 northwest of Vinton on Sunday.

The wreck occurred at about 4:15 p.m. just west of 20th Ave. Drive, which leads from Highway 218 to Rodgers Park and the Benton County Nature Center.

Authorities have not yet released a report on the crash, which remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

A minivan collided with another vehicle pulling a small trailer. That vehicle ended up on its side in the westbound lane. The minivan came to rest in the middle of the roadway.