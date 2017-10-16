Authorities continue to investigate the crash that closed Highway 218 for an hour or two on Sunday.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Vinton Police Department, Vinton Fire Department and North Benton Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident causing only apparently minor injuries on Highway 218 northwest of Vinton on Sunday.

The wreck occurred at about 4:15 p.m. just west of 20th Ave. Drive, which leads from Highway 218 to Rodgers Park and the Benton County Nature Center.

Authorities have not yet released a report on the crash, which remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating.

A minivan collided with another vehicle pulling a small trailer. That vehicle ended up on its side in the westbound lane. The minivan came to rest in the middle of the roadway.